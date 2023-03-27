German workers' unions call for 24-hour strike, transport network hit; Details here1 min read . 09:59 PM IST
As the Verdi and EVG unions called for a 24-hour stoppage, it lead to mass disruption in the airports, ports, railways, buses and subways.
Amid the workers in Germany staging mass protest to push for wage rises in the face of brisk inflation, German commuters traveling through transport network faced serious disruption on 27 March.
As the Verdi and EVG unions called for a 24-hour stoppage, it lead to mass disruption in the airports, ports, railways, buses and subways.
The unions are seeking a higher wages to help with the rising cost of living. Due to the 'mega strike', local transport services, including trams and buses, are also not operating in seven states, reported BBC.
Apart from this, multiple flights remained standstill at Munich and Frankfurt airports.
1) Verdi and EVG unions called for a 24-hour stoppage.
2) Airports, ports, railways, buses and subways affected.
3) Interior Minister Nancy Faeser says she is optimistic an agreement would be reached this week.
4) Local transport services, including trams and buses, are also not operating in seven states.
5) Several flights from Munich and Frankfurt airports either cancelled or delayed.
6) As per Germany's airport association, over 380,000 air travellers would be affected by the strike.
7) Meanwhile, workers' union expect the strike will increase pressure on employers ahead of another round of pay negotiations this week.
8) Apart from transport, other public service sectors in recent weeks, including childcare and education, witnessed multiple walkouts.
9) Verdi is seeking a 10.5% rise in monthly salaries and EVG is seeking a 12% rise for its members.
10) Citing strike, state-owned rail company Deutsche Bahn (DB) suspended all long-distance trains for the day.
With agency inputs.
