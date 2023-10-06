German-American Day: History and significance

To celebrate the German heritage millions of Americans claim in the United States, the German-American Day is observed each year on October 6. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The German-American Day commemorates the 13 German Mennonite families from Krefeld who arrived in Philadelphia. On October 6, 1683, these families established the Germantown, the first German settlement in the original thirteen colonies.

The first German-speaking settlers in North America were part of the English settlement of Jamestown in the Colony of Virginia in 1608. These few craftsmen, glassmakers and carpenters, arrived in Jamestown a year after its founding in 1607. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

History Initially, the German-American Day was celebrated in the 19th century. However, during the First World War it fell out of favour.

Then in 1983, to honour the 300th anniversary of German-American heritage and culture into the United States, then US President Ronald Reagan proclaimed October 6 as German-American Day.

On August 6, 1987, the US Congress approved S.I. Resolution 108, designating October 6 as German-American Day, and it became Public Law 100-104 after Reagan signed it on August 18. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Before the proclamation of October 6 as the German-American Day, President Reagan during his tour of West Germany in 1982 spoke to the people of Bonn. He opened his speech by relating the history of the 13 German families who founded a colony on the US soil. He also talked about the contributions of the German-Americans.

In the US, Pennsylvania has the largest number of German-Americans population.

German immigrants and their descendants have had a massive impact on American culture and history. Germans brought the custom of Christmas trees, the delicious hamburger and the pretzel, and even kindergarten into the US. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The German culture stressed on the importance of universal education, which heavily influenced the budding American education system.

German entrepreneurs, such as Steinway and Studebaker, developed various businesses in America.

