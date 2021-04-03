OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Germans protest in thousands against virus curbs

Thousands of people protested in Stuttgart on Saturday against virus restrictions amid a heated debate throughout Germany on tightening the measures in the face of a third wave of Covid-19.

The protesters, few of whom were wearing face masks, marched from the city centre to the main square in northeastern Stuttgart.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

Police in the southwest city said the marchers ignored requests to don masks and to adhere to social distance rules, though there were no reports of major incidents.

The movement opposing social restrictions, known as "Querdenken (Anticonformist)", has held regular protests in Germany since the start of the pandemic.

It brings together members of the extreme left and far right alongside conspiracy theorists and anti-vaccination groups.

On March 20, 15,000-20,000 assembled in the city of Kassel, leading to clashes with police and many arrests.

In Stuttgart, the marchers on Saturday held banners with the slogan "End the dictatorship of Covid".

"The measures are over the top," said Evelyn, one of the demonstrators who called for "an end to the lockdown", adding that she didn't believe the official figures of Covid cases and deaths.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
The Election Commission of India building, Nirvachan Sadan, in New Delhi. (HT archive)Premium Premium

Election Commission transfers three West Bengal police officers

1 min read . 10:37 PM IST
Pune COVID-19 surge: Officials make plans to vaccinate 30 lakhPremium Premium

Pune COVID-19 surge: Officials make plans to vaccinate 30 lakh

1 min read . 10:33 PM IST
People wearing masks to help protect against the spread of coronavirus, walk in Ankara, Turkey, Tuesday, March 30, 2021. Turkey is re-introducing weekend lockdowns in most of its provinces and will also impose restrictions over the Muslim holy month of Ramadan following a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases.(AP Photo/Burhan Ozbilici)Premium Premium

Turkey records 44,756 new coronavirus cases, highest level yet: Govt

1 min read . 10:17 PM IST
All over 45 to be vaccinated by April, directs Chief SecretaryPremium Premium

Punjab COVID-19: All over 45 to be vaccinated by April, directs Chief Secretary

1 min read . 10:14 PM IST

Fellow marcher Rainer said; "I am against being obliged to have a vaccination".

The protests are happening to the backdrop of a fierce debate in Germany over ratcheting up the Covid restrictions in the face of a surge in infections.

The government is "studying" the possibility of introducing uniform measures across German states "to stop a third wave if the regional measures are insufficient", a spokesman said Saturday.

Chancellor Angela Merkel favours strict measures to contain the virus, with the incidence rate reaching 131 cases per 100,000 people over the past week.

In a recent televised interview she called for the introduction of curfews, which have never been applied at a national level, and threatened to impose stricter measures at a federal level if the regions, which are responsible for health matters, do not take sufficient action.

On Thursday she urged Germans to limit their social contacts over the Easter break.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout