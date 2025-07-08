Germany accuses China of targeting aircraft with laser during Apsides Operation in Red Sea

Germany on Tuesday stated that the Chinese military had aimed a laser at one of its aircraft involved in an EU-led mission to safeguard maritime traffic in the Red Sea.

Advertisement

In a post on the social media platform X, the German Foreign Ministry informed, “The Chinese military employed a laser targeting a German aircraft in the EU operation #ASPIDES. Endangering German personnel & disrupting the operation is entirely unacceptable. The Chinese ambassador was summoned to the Federal Foreign Office today.”

Advertisement

The German aircraft was targeted over the Red Sea during a routine operation, with no prior contact or reason, while taking part in the European Union's Aspides mission, according to a report by AFP quoting a spokesperson of the German Defence Ministry.

The targeted aircraft was a "multi-sensor platform" used as a "flying eye" for reconnaissance. The Chinese vessel had "taken the risk of endangering (German) personnel and equipment", the spokesperson said.

The German aircraft abandoned its mission after the encounter and returned to a base in Djibouti. However, there is no immediate clarity on whether the laser was a weapon or a laser guidance system.

The incident occurred on July 2 near the Yemeni coast, according to the report.

Advertisement

About Apsides mission Around 700 German soldiers participated in the Aspides mission of the European Union in the Red Sea with the aim of protecting shipping from attacks by Houthi rebels of Yemen.

The Houthis took responsibility on Monday for the first such attack in 2025 on a Greek-owned, Liberian-flagged vessel, AFP reported.

Since tensions in Gaza escalated in October 2023, the Houthis have targeted Israeli territory and commercial ships in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, claiming they are acting in solidarity with Palestinians. Earlier this year, they suspended attacks during a two-month ceasefire in Gaza, it added.