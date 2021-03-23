Chancellor Angela Merkel proposed putting Germany into hard lockdown over the Easter break to try to reverse a wave of Covid-19 infections, Der Spiegel magazine and other media reported.

Under Merkel’s plan -- which is backed by regional leaders from her conservative CDU/CSU bloc -- all stores would be shuttered from April 1 for five or six days, and gatherings in public spaces banned, the reports said. She is discussing the move with the country’s 16 state premiers on a video call that has already lasted almost 11 hours.

Germany’s incidence rate has nearly doubled in the past month, threatening to overwhelm intensive care units and highlighting Europe’s struggles to contain the pandemic.

Merkel and the regional leaders earlier agreed to extend Germany’s current lockdown measures until April 18, according to a person familiar with the discussion, who asked not to be identified. These include the partial closing of non-essential stores and the shutdown of hotels, restaurants, gyms and cultural venues.

A plan to push ahead with a cautious reopening of Europe’s biggest economy, agreed at the start of this month, was abandoned.

They agreed to meet again on April 12 to decide on how to proceed with the partial lockdown, which has effectively been in place for about four months, the person said.

The latest steps by Merkel’s increasingly embattled administration are a blow to pandemic-weary Germans. Opinion polls suggest they’re becoming increasingly disgruntled with the government’s handling of the crisis just six months ahead of September’s national election.

Amid stuttering vaccination programs across Europe, lockdowns have been reimposed in Italy and France in the past week. Austria on Monday canceled plans to further re-open the economy around Easter after surging cases threatened to overwhelm some hospitals.

The European Union has administered doses covering 6.4% of the population, less than a third of what the U.K. has managed, according to the Bloomberg Vaccine Tracker.

Cases in Germany are rising again after authorities began to relax restrictions in late February and set out a plan to gradually unwind the remaining curbs.

The Robert Koch Institute health agency reported on Monday that the national seven-day rate of infections per 100,000 people rose to 107.3. After dropping to 56.8 on Feb. 19, the figure exceeded the so-called “emergency brake" level of 100 for a second straight day.

The provision allows authorities to tighten lockdown measures, and although the threshold has been crossed in ten out of 16 states, many have opted not to take action.

The impact of the resurgent pandemic is reverberating through Europe’s biggest economy. Germany aims to borrow 240.2 billion euros ($286 billion) this year, officials said earlier Monday. It’s taking on just over 60 billion euros more debt than initially planned as it boosts spending to support lockdown-hit companies and fund increased testing and other measures.

Finance Minister Olaf Scholz will propose suspending constitutional borrowing limits for a third straight year when he presents a draft 2022 spending plan alongside his supplementary 2021 budget on Wednesday, they added.

Scholz, who is running as the chancellor candidate for the Social Democrats in September’s national election, is targeting net borrowing of 81.5 billion euros in 2022, the officials said.

Scholz has consistently argued that Germany can afford to spend freely to support the economy thanks to years of budget discipline. He points out that debt as a percentage of output will still be the lowest among the Group of Seven nations.

The restrictions on the economy were stricter in the middle of the current quarter than in the previous quarter, and output will probably “decline sharply" in the first three months of 2021, the Bundesbank said Monday in its latest monthly report.

“Activity in contact-intensive service sectors in particular is likely to decline again," the central bank said. “In contrast, industry, which is not affected by the measures as directly as the construction sector, should have supported economic activity" as it benefits from dynamic foreign demand.

Meanwhile, what officials have termed the “third wave" of the virus appears to be gathering pace, spurred by faster-spreading Covid-19 mutations.

Intensive care units risk being overwhelmed within a few weeks if exponential growth in cases continues, health experts have warned. On Monday, the number of Covid-19 patients in German ICUs rose to 3,136, the highest in more than a month.

“We expect a drastic increase in the number of patients in the next few weeks," said Gernot Marx, president of the German organization for intensive and emergency care.

