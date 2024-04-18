Germany Arrests Two Alleged Russian Spies Planning Sabotage
German authorities arrested two men suspected of spying for Russia and membership of a terror group planning acts of sabotage, in a case the interior minister called “particularly serious.”
(Bloomberg) -- German authorities arrested two men suspected of spying for Russia and membership of a terror group planning acts of sabotage, in a case the interior minister called “particularly serious."
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message