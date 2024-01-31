 Germany attractive for skilled workers despite discrimination: OECD | Mint
Active Stocks
Wed Jan 31 2024 15:40:19
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 135.90 0.89%
  1. HCL Technologies share price
  2. 1,567.30 0.54%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 884.20 2.90%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 259.25 2.01%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 317.55 0.67%
Business News/ News / World/  Germany attractive for skilled workers despite discrimination: OECD
Back Back

Germany attractive for skilled workers despite discrimination: OECD

 Reuters

Having tracked the careers of 30,000 highly qualified people who wanted to come to Germany as migrant workers since August 2022, their willingness to move to the country had increased rather than decreased over the time, the OECD said

Some 92% of participants in its poll lived abroad and were still interested in moving to Germany, the OECD said.Premium
Some 92% of participants in its poll lived abroad and were still interested in moving to Germany, the OECD said.

Germany is still an attractive destination for skilled workers from abroad, although migrants report racism and discrimination in everyday life, the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) said on Wednesday.

Having tracked the careers of 30,000 highly qualified people who wanted to come to Germany as migrant workers since August 2022, their willingness to move to the country had increased rather than decreased over the time, the OECD said.

Some 92% of participants in its poll lived abroad and were still interested in moving to Germany, it added.

However, people who had already moved to Germany reported more discrimination than expected before the move.

"Experiences of discrimination are reported, especially when looking for accommodation and in public," the OECD's Thomas Liebig said.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 31 Jan 2024, 02:59 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App