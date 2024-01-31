Germany attractive for skilled workers despite discrimination: OECD
Having tracked the careers of 30,000 highly qualified people who wanted to come to Germany as migrant workers since August 2022, their willingness to move to the country had increased rather than decreased over the time, the OECD said
Germany is still an attractive destination for skilled workers from abroad, although migrants report racism and discrimination in everyday life, the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) said on Wednesday.
