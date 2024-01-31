Hello User
Germany attractive for skilled workers despite discrimination: OECD

Germany attractive for skilled workers despite discrimination: OECD

Reuters

Having tracked the careers of 30,000 highly qualified people who wanted to come to Germany as migrant workers since August 2022, their willingness to move to the country had increased rather than decreased over the time, the OECD said

Some 92% of participants in its poll lived abroad and were still interested in moving to Germany, the OECD said.

Germany is still an attractive destination for skilled workers from abroad, although migrants report racism and discrimination in everyday life, the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) said on Wednesday.

However, people who had already moved to Germany reported more discrimination than expected before the move.

"Experiences of discrimination are reported, especially when looking for accommodation and in public," the OECD's Thomas Liebig said.

