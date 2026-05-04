Germany’s Leipzig car attack: Vehicle rams into crowd; 2 dead, several injured

At least two people were killed after a driver plowed a car into crowd in the centre of Leipzig on Monday (May 4), according to local police and city officials.

Authorities said the incident also left at least two others seriously injured. The driver was later detained after fleeing the scene, police confirmed.

Driver detained after fleeing scene Local police said the suspect drove into people in the city centre before attempting to escape. In a statement posted on the city’s official website, authorities said the situation was under control and that the suspect “no longer posed any danger.”

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Officials have not yet released details about the identity of the driver or a possible motive behind the incident.

Incident occurred in busy shopping district The crash took place on Grimmaische Strasse, a major street leading into Leipzig’s central shopping district, an area typically crowded with pedestrians and shoppers.

Investigation underway Authorities have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash. It remains unclear whether the incident was accidental or intentional.

Leipzig, located southwest of Berlin, is one of eastern Germany’s largest cities with a population of more than 630,000 people.