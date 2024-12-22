German Christmas market attack: As many as seven Indians were injured as a 50-year-old man rammed his car into the crowd at a Christmas market on Friday, December 20, killing at least five that included a nine-year-old child. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) condemned the German Christmas market attack as “horrific and senseless” and assured that Indian embassy in Berlin was in close contact with the injured Indians while assuring full support.

The German Christmas market attack happened in the eastern German city of Magdeburg. Official sources said on Saturday night that the Indian embassy was providing them all possible assistance.

WHAT HAPPENED? A 50-year-old man drove his car into crowds at a Christmas market on Friday evening in Saxony-Anhalt state's Magdeburg, leaving at least five people, including a nine-year-old, dead and nearly 200 injured, according to German authorities.

At least seven Indians were injured in the German Christmas market attack and three of them have been discharged from the hospital, the sources cited above said.

WHAT DID INDIA SAY? The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), condemning the “horrific and senseless” attack, said the Indian mission in Germany is in contact with Indians injured. It, however, did not specify the number of injured Indians.

In a statement, the MEA condemned the attack and said the Indian mission is rendering all possible assistance to the Indians injured in the incident.

"We condemn the horrific and senseless attack at a Christmas market in Magdeburg, Germany," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said. "Several precious lives have been lost and many have been injured. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims."

“Our Mission is in contact with Indians who are injured, as well as their families, and rendering all possible assistance,” the MEA said.

THE ATTACKER IDENTIFIED Taleb al-Abdulmohsen, the Saudi suspect in Germany's deadly car-ramming attack on a Christmas market held strongly anti-Islam views and was angry with Germany's migrant and asylum policy, officials said Saturday.

In his online posts, Abdulmohsen spoke about his troubles with and suspicions of German authorities.