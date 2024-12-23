The Indian Embassy in Berlin has confirmed it is closely monitoring the situation involving seven Indian nationals injured in the attack at the Magdeburg Christmas Market on December 20. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter), the Embassy assured that it has been in regular contact with all the affected individuals. It said three of the injured Indians have already been discharged from the hospital, while the remaining individuals continue to receive treatment for their injuries. The Mission has emphasized its ongoing efforts to provide necessary support to the victims.

Furthermore, the Embassy said it has been in constant communication with the families of those affected, ensuring that they are kept informed about the situation and the well-being of their loved ones.

"...been in close contact with all the 7 Indians injured in the attack at the Magdeburg Christmas Market on 20 Dec 2024. 3 of the Indians have been discharged, while the remaining are under treatment. Mission is in regular touch with them and actively providing requisite support. Mission is also in touch with their families," Embassy of India in Berlin wrote on X.

As many as seven Indians were among the victims injured in a horrific attack at a Christmas market in Magdeburg, Germany, on Friday, December 20, 2024. A 50-year-old man deliberately rammed his car into a crowd, resulting in the tragic deaths of at least five people, including a nine-year-old child.

The attack, which has shocked both Germany and the international community, also left numerous others injured, sparking an outpouring of grief and condemnation. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) of India reacted over the incident, calling the attack "horrific and senseless."

“We condemn the horrific and senseless attack at a Christmas market in Magdeburg, Germany," the MEA stated in a public statement. “Several precious lives have been lost, and many have been injured. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims."