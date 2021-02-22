Germany damps hopes for easing Covid-19 curbs as contagion rates rise

Germany’s reproduction factor -- or R value -- rose to 1.25 on Sunday from 1.14 the day before, according to the latest report from the Robert Koch Institute, the country’s public health authority. The number means 100 infected people are estimated to spread the disease to around 125 others, and its recent rise is another sign that the slowdown in infection numbers has ground to a halt.

