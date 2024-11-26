Germany draws up list of bunkers as ongoing Ukraine war sparks concern about Russian attack

Germany is compiling a list of emergency shelters for civilians due to rising tensions with Russia. A digital directory will be accessible via a planned app.

Published26 Nov 2024, 08:48 PM IST
Rescuers work at the site of a Russian drone strike in Ukraine
Rescuers work at the site of a Russian drone strike in Ukraine(via REUTERS)

Germany is drawing drawn up a list of emergency shelters that can be used by civilians amid escalating tensions with Russia. The digital directory of bunkers will be made available through a planned phone app and include underground train stations and car parks as well as state buildings and private properties.

An interior ministry spokesperson also indicated that people would be encouraged to create protective shelters in their homes by converting basements and garages. The country currently has 579 bunkers — mostly dating from World War II and the Cold War era — that can house around 480,000 people.

Senior officials held a conference in June to discuss key points of the plan and a special group is now looking into the project. The spokesperson however declined to give a timeframe for the initiative — dubbing it a “big project” involving the Office of Civil Protection and Disaster Assistance and other authorities that would take “some time”.

Secutity concerns have grown steadily over the past three years amid the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine. German officials warned in October that Moscow was likely to become capable of launching an attack against NATO members by 2030. Authorities have also flagged a surge in Russian spying and sabotage activities.

Russian President Vladimir Putin last week warned the conflict in Ukraine had characteristics of a "global" war and did not rule out strikes on Western countries.

 

(With inputs from agencies)

 

First Published:26 Nov 2024, 08:48 PM IST
