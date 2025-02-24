Scholz condemned the AfD's historic gains, calling the election result "bitter" for his center-left Social Democrats and acknowledging it as a "defeat." While taking responsibility for the outcome, he congratulated the CDU/CSU for forming the next government.

Also Read: The race to save Germany

He also reiterated his firm opposition to the AfD, emphasizing that no cooperation would take place with the far-right party. Here are the top ten updates:

1. Outgoing German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's Social Democrats (SPD) suffered a crushing defeat in the national elections, securing their worst postwar result with only 16% of the vote. Friedrich Merz's conservative CDU/CSU alliance triumphed with over 28%, positioning him to become the next chancellor. Meanwhile, the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) surged to second place with more than 20%, marking its most significant performance to date.

2. Former U.S. President Donald Trump extended congratulations to the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) following their win in Germany's national election on Sunday (local time).

3. Donald Trump compared the situation in Germany to the political climate in the United States, claiming that the German electorate had become frustrated with a “lack of common sense agenda.” In a post on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump said, “Looks like the conservative party in Germany has won the very big and highly anticipated election. Much like the USA, the people of Germany got tired of the no common sense agenda, especially on energy and immigration, that has prevailed for so many years. This is a great day for Germany, and for the United States of America under the leadership of a gentleman named Donald J. Trump. Congratulations to all -- many more victories to follow!!!”

Donald Trump extends congratulations to the Conservative Party in Germany.

4. Germany's center-right Christian Democratic Union (CDU) is set to return to power, with the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) as the second-largest party, according to exit polls. The election was dominated by concerns over immigration, the economy, and the return of US President Donald Trump.

5. UK Prime Minister Kier Starmer, congratulated Merz on his win, and said the UK looked forward to working with the new government to deepen their already strong relationship. "I look forward to working with the new government to deepen our already strong relationship, enhance our joint security and deliver growth for both our countries," Starmer posted on X.

6. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he looked forward to 'protect lives' alongwith the new government in Germany. "I congratulate the CDU/CSU and Friedrich Merz on their victory in the Bundestag elections," Zelenskiy said in a post on X. "We look forward to continuing our joint work with Germany to protect lives, bring real peace closer to Ukraine, and strengthen Europe.

7. French President Emmanuel Macron congratulated Germany's conservative leader Friedrich Merz on his party's win in parliamentary elections on Sunday, stressing the need for unity "in this period of uncertainty". "We are more determined than ever to achieve great things together for France and for Germany and to work for a stong and sovereign Europe," Macron posted on social media. "In this period of uncertainty, we are united to face the great challenges of the world and of our continent."

8. Germany's conservatives swept to victory in Sunday's elections, with their leader Friedrich Merz set to become the next chancellor, followed by the far-right AfD in second place after record gains. The far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) nearly doubled its support, surpassing 20 percent, driven by concerns over immigration and security following a series of deadly attacks attributed to asylum seekers.

9. Merz's CDU/CSU alliance secured over 28 percent, according to projections at 2000 GMT, significantly outperforming the Social Democrats (SPD) of outgoing Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who are projected to hit a historic low of 16 percent.c Merz, a long-time rival of former Chancellor Angela Merkel, has pledged to crack down on irregular immigration and aims to win back votes from the AfD, whose rapid rise has shocked many in a country still reckoning with its dark Nazi past.

Scholz called the election result 'bitter' for his center-left Social Democrats and acknowledged it as a 'defeat.'

10. The German election came amid tectonic upheaval in US-Europe ties sparked by Trump going over the heads of European leaders to make a direct outreach to Russian President Vladimir Putin to end the three-year-old Ukraine war. “After Donald Trump's statements in the last week it is clear that the Americans are largely indifferent to the fate of Europe,” Merz said in a post-election TV debate.