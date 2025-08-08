Germany halts military export to Israel in BIG change of stance after Netanyahu plans to occupy Gaza

Germany will pause its military equipment export to Israel, Chancellor Friedrich Merz said on Friday, citing that its weapons could be used in the Gaza strip as Israel plans to take control of the Gaza City.

Germany's decision to halt military export to Israel comes as a drastic change from its earlier stance to support the country, currently at war with Hamas.

“The even harsher military action by the Israeli army in the Gaza Strip, approved last night by the Israeli Security Cabinet, makes it increasingly difficult, from the German government's perspective, to see how these goals are to be achieved,” the German Chancellor said in a press release.

“Under these circumstances, the German government will not authorize any exports of military equipment that could be used in the Gaza Strip until further notice,” he added.

The German government said it was “deeply concerned about the ongoing suffering of the civilian population in the Gaza Strip.”

Why does Germany's decision matter? Israel, since the beginning of its conflict with Hamas in Palestine, has largely enjoyed support from the political spectrum of Germany — a country still seeking to redeem itself from Hitler's murder of more than six million Jews during the World Wat II.

Germany's support for Israel largely stems from the population of Jews in the country.

Between the Hamas attack of October 7, 2023 that started the Gaza war and May this year, Germany approved defence exports worth 485 million euros ($565 million) to Israel.

The deliveries included firearms, ammunition, weapons parts, electronic equipment and armoured vehicles, the government said in June.

In his statement, Merz reiterated that Israel had the right to defend itself from Hamas.

“Israel has the right to defend itself against Hamas' terror. The release of the hostages and purposeful negotiations on a ceasefire are our top priority. The disarmament of Hamas is essential. Hamas must not play a role in the future of Gaza,” he said.

Calls grow for Israel to rethink Gaza decision Nations and organisations across the world expressed concerns over Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's decision to take control of Gaza City, saying it would lead to more bloodshed.

UN human rights chief Volker Turk said the plan must be "immediately halted".

Israel should instead allow "the full, unfettered flow of humanitarian aid" and Palestinian armed groups must unconditionally release hostages, he added.

"The Israeli government's decision to further extend its military operation in Gaza must be reconsidered," EU chief Ursula von der Leyen said on X.

She called for a ceasefire, the release of all hostages and "immediate and unhindered access" for humanitarian aid in Gaza.