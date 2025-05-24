Germany Hamburg knife attack: 39-year-old woman arrested; 18 injured

Germany: Eighteen people were injured in a knife attack in that took place at Hamburg station on Friday evening. Local police confirmed they arrested the suspected assailant. Four victims are in critical condition and six others are seriously injured and the motive for the attack was unclear, Bild newspaper reported.

According to the police, the attacker targetted people on the platform between tracks 13 and 14 at the station, which is in downtown Hamburg. It is the country's second-largest city, also a major centre for local, regional and long-distance trains. It happened shortly after 6 pm in front of a waiting train, PTI report said. A high-speed ICE train with its doors open was seen at the platform after the incident.

Police arrest a German national Police said a 39-year-old woman, a German national, was arrested at the scene. She allowed herself to be arrested without resistance. Police believed after watching video footage that she acted alone. They secured the knife.

"So far we have no evidence that the woman could have acted with political motivation," said Hamburg police spokesperson Florian Abbenseth, adding, "Rather, we have findings on the basis of which we are now investigating in particular whether she may have been in a state of mental distress."

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said in a post on social media platform X that the news from Hamburg was “shocking.” "My thoughts are with the victims and their families," he said.

Four tracks at the station were shut down on Friday evening, and services of some long-distance trains were interrupted as they experienced a delay or were diverted, AP reported.

Hamburg's fire service said six people suffered life-threatening injuries, while another three were grievously injured and three had slight injuries, German news agency dpa report said.

Images from the scene showed police blocking access to one end of the station's platforms, while injured individuals were being loaded into waiting ambulances. Forensic officers were seen walking along the platforms where the incident occurred. The investigation has been taken over by federal prosecutors after the Syrian suspect told arresting officers that he held jihadist beliefs, AFP reported.