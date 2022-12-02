Germany Immigration law eased, nation needs 4L skilled workers per year2 min read . Updated: 02 Dec 2022, 08:40 PM IST
Germany proposes to introduce Canada-style point system to bring skilled workforce
Owing to an acute labour shortage, Germany has come up with a swath of measures meant to modernize the country's immigration law. The government has also proposed to introduce a Canadian-style points system to invite workers who speak German or have relevant skills.