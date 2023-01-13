Germany Immigration: Record 2 million vacancies available in THESE sectors2 min read . Updated: 13 Jan 2023, 11:57 AM IST
In Germany, sectors including industry, hospitality, health and construction have been seeing a major labour shortage
In Germany, sectors including industry, hospitality, health and construction have been seeing a major labour shortage
In Germany, there are an estimated two million unfilled jobs across the country and businesses are struggling to fill these posts owing to the acute labour shortage. Businesses claim ‘record figure’ in vacancies caused a massive loss in potential value creation. And, late last year Labor Minister Hubertus Heil also admitted, "For many companies, the search for skilled workers is already an existential issue."