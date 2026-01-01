Germany issues travel warning: Citizens told to avoid Minneapolis due to ‘violent clashes’ with immigration authorities

Written By Ravi Hari
Updated29 Jan 2026, 12:35 AM IST
A card with images of Renee Good and Alex Pretti lies among flowers and other mementos at a memorial in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on January 27, 2026.(Photo by Octavio JONES / AFP)
The German Federal Foreign Office updated its travel guidance for citizens planning to visit the United States, citing safety and public-order concerns linked to protests and federal immigration enforcement operations. The advisory also reiterated warnings related to severe winter storm disruptions across many parts of the US this season.

Warning highlights violent clashes and protests

Germany’s updated advisory states that in Minneapolis, demonstrations against immigration policies have “sometimes led to violent clashes with immigration and security authorities.” The foreign office urged travellers to stay informed through local media, be vigilant, and avoid crowds where violence may occur.

It instructs visitors to remain calm and follow the instructions of authorities and local security forces if they encounter demonstrations or unrest.

Minneapolis unrest and federal enforcement

The advisory comes amid heightened tensions in Minneapolis area following at least two fatal shootings involving US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) or Border Patrol agents during a federal enforcement operation known as Operation Metro Surge. In January, federal officers shot and killed Renee Good and later Alex Pretti, both US citizens, that sparked widespread protests.

These incidents have led to large demonstrations, sometimes turning confrontational, and have drawn attention to the federal approach to immigration enforcement in the region.

