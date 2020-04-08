Berlin: German citizens will now be able to use a special app on their smartphones, smartwatches or fitness trackers designed to follow-up data on how COVID-19 is spreading in the country, researchers said.

The Robert Koch Institute said on Tuesday that the personal data transmitted to the system contains information on a user's gender, age, weight and height, physical activity, heart rate, body temperature, and postal code, Sputnik news agency reported.

The app would also recognise symptoms of rapid heart rate and sleep-wake disorders.

The institute added that the collected data would be used "exclusively for scientific purposes," and that the app could not replace a diagnostic test for COVID-19.

According to the institute's data, Germany has confirmed 99,225 COVID-19 cases, including 1,607 deaths.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Share Via