OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Germany limits travel from French region over Covid variant
Clement Beaune, France's European Union affairs minister (Bloomberg)
Clement Beaune, France's European Union affairs minister (Bloomberg)

Germany limits travel from French region over Covid variant

2 min read . Updated: 28 Feb 2021, 10:58 PM IST AP

  • Travellers from areas such as Czech Republic, Portugal, the United Kingdom and parts of Austria must produce a recent negative coronavirus test before entering Germany
  • German officials have warned that virus variants could spread more easily and fuel the infection rate at a time when Germany is slowly relaxing its lockdown measures

BERLIN: Germany announced Sunday that travelers from France’s northeastern Moselle region will face additional restrictions because of the high rate of variant coronavirus cases there.

Germany's disease control agency, the Robert Koch Institute, said it would add Moselle to the list of “variant of concern" areas that already includes countries such as the Czech Republic, Portugal, the United Kingdom and parts of Austria.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
I&B Minister Javadekar highlighted that many games played on mobile and other gadgets are 'violent, explicit, addictive, and tend to create a complex in the mind of children'

Govt to form Centre of Excellence in gaming in collaboration with IIT-B: Javadekar

1 min read . 10:51 PM IST
A total undisclosed income of about ₹220 crore has been detected so far, the ministry said.

I-T dept seizes 8.30 crore cash from a leading Chennai-based tile company

1 min read . 10:45 PM IST
Women gather at a village fair in Morigaon district of Assam. The microfinance saga in the state has become inextricably linked with women borrowers

Assam shakes up the micro loans universe

10 min read . 10:45 PM IST
(Photo: ANI)

Tamil Nadu extends lockdown till 31 March, asks authorities to strictly enforce Covid-19 norms. Details here

3 min read . 10:24 PM IST

Travelers from those areas must produce a recent negative coronavirus test before entering Germany.

The Moselle region in northeastern France includes the city of Metz and borders the German states of Saarland and Rhineland-Palatinate.

Clement Beaune, the French minister for European affairs, said France regrets the decision and is in negotiations with Germany to try to lighten the measures for 16,000 inhabitants of Moselle who work across the border. Specifically, he said France does not want them to face the daily PCR virus tests that Germany has applied elsewhere to travelers along some borders.

“We don’t want that," he said.

Beaune said France is pushing for the use of easier, faster testing methods and for tests every 2-3 days rather than daily. More talks were expected later Sunday, he said.

The weekly rate of new infections in Moselle, at more than 300 per 100,000 people, is well above the average for France’s eastern region and the national average. In Germany, the number of cases per week currently stands at almost 64 per 100,000 inhabitants.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

The Robert Koch Institute recorded 7,890 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Germany over the past day, taking the total to over 2.4 million cases. The death toll rose by 157 to 70,045.

German officials have warned that virus variants such as the one first detected in Britain — known as B.1.1.7 — could spread more easily and fuel the infection rate at a time when Germany is slowly relaxing its lockdown measures.

“There are two trains rushing toward each other," said Karl Lauterbach, an epidemiologist and lawmaker with the center-left Social Democrats.

He called for Germany to prioritize giving as many people as possible an initial vaccine dose, as some other countries have done, including with the AstraZeneca shot currently reserved for those under 65. Companies and schools should also carry out weekly tests, or more once possible, and those with a negative result should also be able to visit stores again.

Bavaria's governor, Markus Soeder, also urged a change to the way the AstraZeneca shot is used. The vaccine has been shunned by many hoping to get the shot made by German company BioNTech and Pfizer, or a similar one made by U.S. firm Moderna.

Soeder said Sunday it was “an absurd situation" that many who want to get vaccinated can't, while those who can don't want to.

“Whatever is left over should just be released," he said.


This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout