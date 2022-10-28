Germany may allow home cultivation of three cannabis plants per adult

Germany may allow home cultivation of three cannabis plants per adult2 min read . 02:01 PM IST
Germany is planning to legalise cannabis, a move that would make it one of the first European countries to do so.
Acquiring and possessing 20-30 grams of recreational cannabis for personal consumption would be made legal in Germany, according to the Reuters news agency. Licensed shops and pharmacies would be allowed to sell it.
Germany's health minister has presented a paper on planned legislation to regulate the controlled distribution and consumption of cannabis for recreational purposes among adults.
As per Germany's plan, the government will also develop cannabis-related education and abuse prevention programmes. The German government will also introduce a special cannabis consumption tax. Under the German plan, the advertising or mailing of cannabis would remain prohibited.
A survey found that legalising cannabis could bring Germany annual tax revenues and cost-saving of about $4.7 billion and create 27,000 new jobs.
In the European Union, only Malta has legalised recreational cannabis. Whereas in the Netherlands only the sale of a small quantity of cannabis in "coffee shops" is tolerated.
In Germany's case, the country would allow the home cultivation of three cannabis plants per adult. Other parts of Europe such as Switzerland have decriminalised possession of small amounts of mild cannabis (below 1% THC) for personal use. Medical cannabis is legal in the country. France has legalised cannabis use. In Italy, the possession of 1.5g or less for personal use is tolerated. Portugal decriminalised low-level personal use of all illicit drugs in 2001. Medical cannabis is legal in both Portugal and France.
Globally, several countries have legalised limited use of cannabis for its medicinal property. Canada and Uruguay have also legalised recreational cannabis. In the United States, 37 states and Washington DC have legalised medical cannabis while 19 states have approved it for recreational use.
Cannabis, also known as marijuana, weed, dope, or pot, refers to the dried flowers, leaves, stems, and seeds of the cannabis plant.
Cannabis contains substances that affect the brain and body, including delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and cannabidiol (CBD). THC causes the intoxicating effects of cannabis. CBD is not intoxicating but can still have effects on the brain.
1. It can impair your ability to think temporarily.
2. It can make it harder to remember things.
3. It can harm your mental health.
In the long run, cannabis can hurt your lungs and cause breathing issues.
It is also associated with an increased risk of developing or worsening disorders related to anxiety and depression.
