Germany news: At least 15 people were injured in Munich city of Germany after a car drove into a group of people, police officials said on Thursday, February 13.

The Munich Security Conference is set to begin on Friday, with US Vice President JD Vance and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy scheduled to arrive later on Thursday. Meanwhile, a large-scale police operation is underway near the central train station in the southern city, Reuters reported.

Driver detained Police said on X they were able to detain the driver and did not consider him to pose any further threat.

According to the local BR broadcaster, the incident appears to have affected people participating in a demonstration linked to a strike organised by the Verdi union.

Also Read | Washington DC plane crashes: Donald Trump jokes about accident site visit

The union said it did not have any information on the incident.