15 people injured as car drives into crowd in Germany’s Munich ahead of Security Conference

Germany news: At least 15 people were injured in Munich when a car drove into a crowd. A police operation is ongoing near the central train station. 

Published13 Feb 2025, 04:00 PM IST
15 people injured as car drives into crowd in Germany’s Munich ahead of Security Conference(AP)

Germany news: At least 15 people were injured in Munich city of Germany after a car drove into a group of people, police officials said on Thursday, February 13.

The Munich Security Conference is set to begin on Friday, with US Vice President JD Vance and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy scheduled to arrive later on Thursday. Meanwhile, a large-scale police operation is underway near the central train station in the southern city, Reuters reported.

Driver detained

Police said on X they were able to detain the driver and did not consider him to pose any further threat.

According to the local BR broadcaster, the incident appears to have affected people participating in a demonstration linked to a strike organised by the Verdi union.

The union said it did not have any information on the incident.

(This is a developing story.Keep checking for more updates)

 

First Published:13 Feb 2025, 04:00 PM IST
