Germany needs over 2lakh immigrants in next 3 yrs: Check out the list of jobs that are most in-demand2 min read . 08:36 PM IST
The German government clarified that they are hoping to attract both academic and vocational skills.
Germany has recently announced that it will simplify its immigration system so that it can attract skilled foreign workers. As a result of a growing labour shortage, the country is “on the lookout for people who fancy coming to Germany to bring in their skills, expertise and passions," says economics and climate minister, Robert Habeck.
As per the new immigration rule, Germany is mulling offering dual citizenship and also special citizenship status for 3 to 5 years to skilled workers on fulfilling certain conditions.
During an address on the government’s ‘Make it in Germany’ YouTube channel Habeck commented, “We welcome people from all over the world". This was specifically targeted to skilled craftspeople, electrical engineers, IT specialists, carers, nurses, catering and hospitality professionals
Other jobs listed on the government website that are listed as in-demand include physicians and scientists. A shortage of metallurgy workers and builders has previously been reported.
Last week, Labour Minister Hubertus Heil predicted that by 2026, there might be a shortfall of around 240,000 skilled workers. Factors including the digital transformation of the economy, the pandemic and the impacts of the Ukraine war were presenting new challenges for the labour market.
“For many businesses, the search for skilled labour is now an existential question," said Labour Minister Hubertus Heil adding, “And our country needs skilled labour, to manage the digitisation of our economy, and its shift towards becoming climate-neutral."
In November 2021, Germany announced plans to allow dual nationality for non-EU citizens for the first time. Previously, this was only permitted under very specific circumstances, a report cited
It also pledged to simplify the application process and hinted at reducing the amount of time someone has to live in Germany before applying for citizenship.
The move is part of Germany's plan to modernise immigration laws and remove bureaucratic hurdles to ensure easier access to the German labour market.
