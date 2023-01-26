Germany: Police arrest knife attacker who killed 2 and injured 7 on train

Two people lost their lives and seven others were injured in a knife attack by a stranger on a train in northern Germany on Wednesday.

The attacker was arrested and is described as a stateless Palestinian. The cause behind attack was not immediately known, reported AP.

According to the state Federal Police force, the suspect began his attack immediately after RE70 Hamburg Hbf, a regional train travelling from Keil to Hamburg arrived at the Brokstedt station.

Also Read: U.S., Germany poised to send tanks to Ukraine, answering Kyiv's

Two victims died on the spot. Whereas, three were severely injured and four others suffered minor injuries. Along with the victims, the attacker was also injured in the incident and was taken to the hospital.

Expressing his condolence and shock on the attack, German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said, “The knife attack in a regional train is shocking news. All our thoughts are with the victims of this terrible act and their families."

Also Read: All flights at Berlin airport cancelled for a day as workers strike over wages

She also added that there has been a fast investigation about the crime and reason behind it.

The fellow passengers and other travellers kept the hold of the attacker and immediately called on the emergency numbers to inform the authorities about the incident at around 3 pm, as per the local time.

The interior minister of Schleswig-Holstein state, Sabine Suetterlin-Waack, condemned the attack.

“It is terrible," Suetterlin-Waack told German public broadcaster NDR. “We are shocked and horrified that something like this has happened."

Train operator, Deutsche Bahn, expressed its condolences on the event on Wednesday and said their deepest sympathy goes to the relatives of the victims and wished a speedy recovery to the injured victims.

She later informed dpa that the attacker was a stateless 33-year-old Palestinian man. Regional police and the federal police reached on the spot and began investigation, reported AP citing NDR report.

Around 120 passengers were travelling in the train at the time of the attack. After the incident, the police interrogated 70 of them at a nearby restaurant.

The incident led to the closure of the train station in Brokstedt that caused a delay in the train operation and increase in train traffic across the northern Germany.

(With agency inputs)