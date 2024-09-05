Germany: Police gun down suspect near Israeli consulate and Nazi history museum in Munich

  • The armed suspect died on the spot after being shot while exchanging fire with the police

Police secures the area after German police opened fire on a suspect after seeing someone who appeared to be carrying a gun near the Israeli consulate and a Nazi history museum in central Munich, Germany, September 5, 2024.
Police secures the area after German police opened fire on a suspect after seeing someone who appeared to be carrying a gun near the Israeli consulate and a Nazi history museum in central Munich, Germany, September 5, 2024.(REUTERS)

German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said on Thursday a suspect was gunned down near the Israeli consulate and the Nazi history museum in Munich.

He died on the spot after being shot while exchanging fire with the police, Faeser said.

Faeser said the protection of Israeli institutions is of the highest priority.

She described the shooting as “a serious incident” and said she was in contact with emergency services.

According to police, officers were alerted to a person carrying a “long gun” in the Karolinenplatz area, near downtown Munich, at around 9 am.

Then an exchange of fire took place in which the suspect sustained fatal injuries.

In a post on social media platform X (formerly twitter), Munich police said: “police officers saw a person who appeared to be carrying a firearm. The officers used their service weapons and the person was hit and injured.”

“There are currently no reports of any other people injured” and “no indications of any other suspects,” they added.

There were no immediate information available on the suspect's identity or his motive.

The Munich Documentation Center for the History of National Socialism is located on the site of the former Nazi party headquarters and close to Israeli consulate in central Munich.

The site of shooting has been cordoned off and further investigation is underway.

The police also said that there was no evidence of any more suspects connected to the incident.

According to some media reports, the shooting took place on the anniversary of the 1972 massacre of Israeli athletes at the Munich Olympic Games by the Palestinian militants.

In the attack, 11 Israeli team members, a West German police officer and five of the assailants were killed.

The Israeli consulate in Munich was closed when the shooting occurred and that no consulate staff had been hurt, said Israel’s Foreign Ministry.

The Nazi history museum also said that all of its employees were unharmed.

