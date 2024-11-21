Germany prepares for potential war with Russia: Secret ‘Operations Plan Germany’

  • Ukraine’s use of US-supplied ATACMS missiles in Russia has raised fears of escalation, with Moscow warning of potential direct conflict involving Western nations. Amid this backdrop, Germany is preparing for emergency to act as a logistical center for NATO in the event of further Russian maneuvers.

Ravi Hari
Updated21 Nov 2024, 10:15 PM IST
This photograph shows inside a damaged rehabilitation centre for people with disabilities in Dnipro, on November 21, 2024, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Ukraine, on November 21, 2024 accused Russia of having deployed a ballistic missile designed to carry nuclear warheads for the first time in history which, if confirmed, would be a major escalation of the war. (Photo by Florent VERGNES / AFP)
This photograph shows inside a damaged rehabilitation centre for people with disabilities in Dnipro, on November 21, 2024, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Ukraine, on November 21, 2024 accused Russia of having deployed a ballistic missile designed to carry nuclear warheads for the first time in history which, if confirmed, would be a major escalation of the war. (Photo by Florent VERGNES / AFP)(AFP)

The deployment of US-supplied ATACMS missiles by Ukraine into Russian territory has intensified fears of broader conflict, with Moscow warning that Western nations’ involvement risks triggering a direct confrontation. As the war in Ukraine continues to strain international relations, Germany is taking precautionary measures to prepare for potential escalation.

"Operations Plan Germany" strategy for national defense

According to a report by Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, the German armed forces are proactively preparing for emergencies under a strategic document called the “Operations Plan Germany.” This plan, developed by politicians and military experts, outlines responses to potential defense situations.

Comprehensive and confidential strategy

The first version of the strategy paper spans 1,000 pages and remains classified. The strategy paper reportedly identifies critical buildings and infrastructure facilities that require protection for military purposes, reflecting Germany’s focus on ensuring readiness against potential threats.

Germany’s role as a strategic hub

The document, according to the German news report, outlines detailed procedures for handling a defense situation and potential deterrence measures. In the event of a defense situation or heightened tensions, Germany is poised to act as a logistical hub for NATO forces. The document also emphasizes measures to strengthen deterrence capabilities, demonstrating Germany's commitment to NATO's collective defense strategy. It outlines responses to various scenarios that could arise from an expanded conflict involving Russia.

Under the plan, Germany would serve as a logistical hub for NATO forces, potentially accommodating tens or hundreds of thousands of soldiers. This would involve the transport of military equipment, food, and medicine to the eastern flank of NATO.

Heightened tensions call for strategic readiness

Germany’s preparations reflect growing unease among Western nations about the possibility of a more direct confrontation with Russia.

Tensions escalate as Putin updates nuclear strike policy

Russian President Vladimir Putin has formally altered the Kremlin’s nuclear doctrine, expanding its scope to include the use of nuclear weapons in response to conventional, non-nuclear strikes. The updated policy states that aggression against Russia or its allies by a non-nuclear state, especially with the support of a nuclear-armed nation, could justify a nuclear response.

The revised policy encompasses scenarios involving "aerial non-nuclear attacks," such as drone strikes. Putin’s move follows Ukrainian attacks within Russian territory and growing Western military aid to Kyiv.

Germany: “We will not be intimidated”

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock addressed Putin’s policy update, accusing him of attempting to intimidate the West by exploiting nuclear fears. Speaking on Tuesday, she stated, “The Kremlin has continually threatened nuclear strikes if the West does this, that or the other. We will not let ourselves be intimidated.”

Ukraine targets Russian military facility with US ATACMS missile

On the same day, Ukraine conducted a strike using a US-supplied ATACMS long-range ballistic missile. The missile targeted a military logistics center near Karachev in Russia's Bryansk Oblast, approximately 80 miles from the Ukrainian border. Ukrainian forces also launched 12 drone strikes in the region.

While Russia confirmed the destruction of an ammunition warehouse, authorities claimed there were no casualties or significant damage. This marked Ukraine’s first deployment of the US-made missile system, signaling a new phase of military escalation.

Escalations from Ukraine and Russia

The Russian Ministry of Defense claimed its air defense systems intercepted two UK-made Storm Shadow missiles, six HIMARS rockets, and 67 drones but did not specify where. The Kremlin declined to confirm if the Storm Shadows were launched by Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Ukraine accused Russia of firing an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) for the first time, targeting Dnipro and wounding two civilians. Ukraine stated the missile, launched from Astrakhan, was non-nuclear but marks a significant escalation.

Also Read | Russia fires nuclear-capable ICBM at Ukraine for first time

NATO countries issue emergency preparedness pamphlets

Amid the growing threat of war, NATO member states Finland, Norway, and Sweden have begun distributing emergency preparedness pamphlets to their citizens. The materials provide guidance on how to respond in the event of war or other emergencies.

These countries, which share proximity to Russia, have heightened security concerns since Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. Tensions in the region remain at their highest as the conflict intensifies and fears of broader escalation grow.

Also Read | Ukraine strikes Russia with UK-made missiles for the first time: Report

Implications of Putin’s nuclear doctrine

Putin’s expanded nuclear policy raises the stakes for international security, with Western nations closely monitoring the Kremlin's rhetoric and actions. The inclusion of conventional strikes as a potential trigger for nuclear retaliation adds complexity to an already volatile geopolitical landscape. As NATO nations bolster their defenses and Ukraine intensifies its counterattacks, a wider conflict looms larger.

Key Takeaways
  • Germany is proactively preparing for potential conflicts with a comprehensive strategy.
  • Putin’s updated nuclear policy raises significant concerns for NATO and Western nations.
  • Emergency preparedness pamphlets are being distributed in NATO countries to inform citizens on how to respond to potential crises.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:21 Nov 2024, 10:15 PM IST
Business NewsNewsWorldGermany prepares for potential war with Russia: Secret ‘Operations Plan Germany’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Adani Power share price

    476.15
    03:58 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    -47.95 (-9.15%)

    Bank Of Baroda share price

    228.60
    03:57 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    -8.6 (-3.63%)

    Tata Steel share price

    140.25
    03:58 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    0.8 (0.57%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    130.75
    03:57 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    -2.4 (-1.8%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Indian Hotels Company share price

    786.85
    03:59 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    33.45 (4.44%)

    National Aluminium Company share price

    248.10
    03:59 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    7.8 (3.25%)

    Federal Bank share price

    210.80
    03:41 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    4.1 (1.98%)

    Coforge share price

    8,216.55
    03:29 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    102.65 (1.27%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Honasa Consumer share price

    237.40
    03:29 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    -26.35 (-9.99%)

    ADANI WILMAR share price

    294.45
    03:59 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    -32.65 (-9.98%)

    Adani Power share price

    476.15
    03:58 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    -47.95 (-9.15%)

    ACC share price

    2,025.80
    03:54 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    -159.25 (-7.29%)
    More from Top Losers

    VIP Industries share price

    492.75
    03:43 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    32.8 (7.13%)

    NLC India share price

    253.10
    03:59 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    16.1 (6.79%)

    Sammaan Capital share price

    159.80
    03:58 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    9.3 (6.18%)

    CRISIL share price

    5,588.00
    03:29 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    317.5 (6.02%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,645.00550.00
      Chennai
      77,651.00550.00
      Delhi
      77,803.00550.00
      Kolkata
      77,655.00550.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.90/L0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.