Germany prepares for potential war with Russia: Secret ‘Operations Plan Germany’

The deployment of US-supplied ATACMS missiles by Ukraine into Russian territory has intensified fears of broader conflict, with Moscow warning that Western nations’ involvement risks triggering a direct confrontation. As the war in Ukraine continues to strain international relations, Germany is taking precautionary measures to prepare for potential escalation.

"Operations Plan Germany" strategy for national defense According to a report by Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, the German armed forces are proactively preparing for emergencies under a strategic document called the “Operations Plan Germany.” This plan, developed by politicians and military experts, outlines responses to potential defense situations.

Comprehensive and confidential strategy The first version of the strategy paper spans 1,000 pages and remains classified. The strategy paper reportedly identifies critical buildings and infrastructure facilities that require protection for military purposes, reflecting Germany’s focus on ensuring readiness against potential threats.

Germany’s role as a strategic hub The document, according to the German news report, outlines detailed procedures for handling a defense situation and potential deterrence measures. In the event of a defense situation or heightened tensions, Germany is poised to act as a logistical hub for NATO forces. The document also emphasizes measures to strengthen deterrence capabilities, demonstrating Germany's commitment to NATO's collective defense strategy. It outlines responses to various scenarios that could arise from an expanded conflict involving Russia.

Under the plan, Germany would serve as a logistical hub for NATO forces, potentially accommodating tens or hundreds of thousands of soldiers. This would involve the transport of military equipment, food, and medicine to the eastern flank of NATO.

Heightened tensions call for strategic readiness Germany’s preparations reflect growing unease among Western nations about the possibility of a more direct confrontation with Russia.

Tensions escalate as Putin updates nuclear strike policy Russian President Vladimir Putin has formally altered the Kremlin’s nuclear doctrine, expanding its scope to include the use of nuclear weapons in response to conventional, non-nuclear strikes. The updated policy states that aggression against Russia or its allies by a non-nuclear state, especially with the support of a nuclear-armed nation, could justify a nuclear response.

The revised policy encompasses scenarios involving "aerial non-nuclear attacks," such as drone strikes. Putin’s move follows Ukrainian attacks within Russian territory and growing Western military aid to Kyiv.

Germany: “We will not be intimidated” German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock addressed Putin’s policy update, accusing him of attempting to intimidate the West by exploiting nuclear fears. Speaking on Tuesday, she stated, “The Kremlin has continually threatened nuclear strikes if the West does this, that or the other. We will not let ourselves be intimidated.”

Ukraine targets Russian military facility with US ATACMS missile On the same day, Ukraine conducted a strike using a US-supplied ATACMS long-range ballistic missile. The missile targeted a military logistics center near Karachev in Russia's Bryansk Oblast, approximately 80 miles from the Ukrainian border. Ukrainian forces also launched 12 drone strikes in the region.

While Russia confirmed the destruction of an ammunition warehouse, authorities claimed there were no casualties or significant damage. This marked Ukraine’s first deployment of the US-made missile system, signaling a new phase of military escalation.

Escalations from Ukraine and Russia The Russian Ministry of Defense claimed its air defense systems intercepted two UK-made Storm Shadow missiles, six HIMARS rockets, and 67 drones but did not specify where. The Kremlin declined to confirm if the Storm Shadows were launched by Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Ukraine accused Russia of firing an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) for the first time, targeting Dnipro and wounding two civilians. Ukraine stated the missile, launched from Astrakhan, was non-nuclear but marks a significant escalation.

Also Read | Russia fires nuclear-capable ICBM at Ukraine for first time

NATO countries issue emergency preparedness pamphlets Amid the growing threat of war, NATO member states Finland, Norway, and Sweden have begun distributing emergency preparedness pamphlets to their citizens. The materials provide guidance on how to respond in the event of war or other emergencies.

These countries, which share proximity to Russia, have heightened security concerns since Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. Tensions in the region remain at their highest as the conflict intensifies and fears of broader escalation grow.