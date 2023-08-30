‘G20 can’t ignore Russia’s war’7 min read 30 Aug 2023, 11:28 PM IST
In an interview,Germany’s G20 sherpa Jorg Kukies said that while G20 countries are willing to compromise on language relating to the Ukraine war, Germany does not agree with the position, as articulated by China, that Ukraine war discussion does not belong in an economic grouping like the G20.
NEW DELHI : Germany will not sign a joint statement that ignores Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine, said Germany’s G20 sherpa Jorg Kukies. In an interview with Mint, Kukies said that while G20 countries are willing to compromise on language relating to the Ukraine war, Germany does not agree with the position, as articulated by China, that discussion of the Ukraine war does not belong in an economic grouping like the G20. Kukies, who also serves as Germany’s state secretary for finance, noted the need for reforming multilateral development banks and increasing their lending capacity. Kukies was optimistic that the Delhi G20 summit will see some movement on making this funding available.