Germany’s DAX to get bigger, stricter after Wirecard fiasco

The changes will trigger billions of euros of passive flows for the new members. Those are likely to come from the largest stocks in Germany’s MDAX gauge, which include Airbus SE, Siemens Healthineers AG, Sartorius AG and Zalando SE. Index operator Qontigo will boost the number of DAX members to 40 from 30 in the third quarter of next year, while reducing MDAX membership to 50 from 60 companies, it said in a statement.