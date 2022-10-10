Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / World /  Germany says air defence shield to reach Ukraine 'in days'

Germany says air defence shield to reach Ukraine 'in days'

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock.
1 min read . 10 Oct 2022AFP

Following Russia's barrage of missile strikes on Ukraine, Germany announced Monday that it was rushing long-promised air defence systems capable of defending an entire city to the country

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Germany said Monday it was rushing long-promised air defence systems, capable of protecting an entire city, to Ukraine after Russia unleashed a barrage of missile strikes on the country.

Germany said Monday it was rushing long-promised air defence systems, capable of protecting an entire city, to Ukraine after Russia unleashed a barrage of missile strikes on the country.

Calling the latest attacks "despicable", German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock wrote on Twitter that "we are doing everything to strengthen Ukraine's air defences".

Calling the latest attacks "despicable", German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock wrote on Twitter that "we are doing everything to strengthen Ukraine's air defences".

Chancellor Olaf Scholz in June promised the highly modern Iris-T systems that he said were capable of shielding a large city from air raids.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz in June promised the highly modern Iris-T systems that he said were capable of shielding a large city from air raids.

Germany had earlier expected to deliver the first of several missile shield systems by year's end, but Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht said the first would now be "ready for the effective protection of people in the coming days".

Germany had earlier expected to deliver the first of several missile shield systems by year's end, but Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht said the first would now be "ready for the effective protection of people in the coming days".

"The latest rocket strikes on Kyiv and many other cities clearly underline the importance of the rapid delivery of air defence systems to Ukraine," she added.

"The latest rocket strikes on Kyiv and many other cities clearly underline the importance of the rapid delivery of air defence systems to Ukraine," she added.

The Iris-T system has a shield range spanning a height of 20 kilometres (12 miles) and a breadth of 40 kilometres.

The Iris-T system has a shield range spanning a height of 20 kilometres (12 miles) and a breadth of 40 kilometres.

The German army itself has Iris T-missiles in its inventory but not the complete surface-to-air system. It fires the missiles from Tornado or Eurofighter jets.

The German army itself has Iris T-missiles in its inventory but not the complete surface-to-air system. It fires the missiles from Tornado or Eurofighter jets.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.