Home / News / World / Germany says air defence shield to reach Ukraine 'in days'
Germany says air defence shield to reach Ukraine 'in days'
1 min read.10 Oct 2022AFP
Following Russia's barrage of missile strikes on Ukraine, Germany announced Monday that it was rushing long-promised air defence systems capable of defending an entire city to the country
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Germany said Monday it was rushing long-promised air defence systems, capable of protecting an entire city, to Ukraine after Russia unleashed a barrage of missile strikes on the country.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Germany said Monday it was rushing long-promised air defence systems, capable of protecting an entire city, to Ukraine after Russia unleashed a barrage of missile strikes on the country.
Calling the latest attacks "despicable", German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock wrote on Twitter that "we are doing everything to strengthen Ukraine's air defences".
Calling the latest attacks "despicable", German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock wrote on Twitter that "we are doing everything to strengthen Ukraine's air defences".
Chancellor Olaf Scholz in June promised the highly modern Iris-T systems that he said were capable of shielding a large city from air raids.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Chancellor Olaf Scholz in June promised the highly modern Iris-T systems that he said were capable of shielding a large city from air raids.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Germany had earlier expected to deliver the first of several missile shield systems by year's end, but Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht said the first would now be "ready for the effective protection of people in the coming days".
Germany had earlier expected to deliver the first of several missile shield systems by year's end, but Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht said the first would now be "ready for the effective protection of people in the coming days".
"The latest rocket strikes on Kyiv and many other cities clearly underline the importance of the rapid delivery of air defence systems to Ukraine," she added.
"The latest rocket strikes on Kyiv and many other cities clearly underline the importance of the rapid delivery of air defence systems to Ukraine," she added.
The Iris-T system has a shield range spanning a height of 20 kilometres (12 miles) and a breadth of 40 kilometres.