Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >World >Germany says Russian sanctions related to Navalny unjustified
FILE PHOTO: Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny

Germany says Russian sanctions related to Navalny unjustified

1 min read . 07:54 PM IST Reuters

'From the perspective of the German government, such a step is obviously unjustified and inappropriate' Steffen Seibert, Chancellor Angela Merkel's spokesman, said

Russian sanctions against Germany in the case of the poisoned Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny are not justified, a German government spokesman said in Berlin on Friday.

Russian sanctions against Germany in the case of the poisoned Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny are not justified, a German government spokesman said in Berlin on Friday.

"A Russian citizen was attacked with a military nerve agent on Russian soil," Chancellor Angela Merkel's spokesman Steffen Seibert said.

"A Russian citizen was attacked with a military nerve agent on Russian soil," Chancellor Angela Merkel's spokesman Steffen Seibert said.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

"Russia has all means at its hands to clear up this crime. Instead, the Russian foreign minister announces sanctions against officials of foreign countries," he added.

"'From the perspective of the German government, such a step is obviously unjustified and inappropriate."

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov had said on Thursday that Moscow would soon announce retaliatory measures it has taken against senior French and German officials.

Navalny, who fell ill on a flight in Siberia on Aug. 20 and was airlifted to Berlin for treatment, could have been poisoned in Germany or on the plane to Berlin, Lavrov added.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.