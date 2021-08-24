Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Germany says US, allies can't evacuate all Afghans by August 31

Germany says US, allies can't evacuate all Afghans by August 31

Premium
Families begin to board a US Air Force Boeing C-17 Globemaster III during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo by US Marine Corps/Samuel Ruiz/AFP)
1 min read . 03:32 PM IST AFP

Allies must therefore plot out how they can keep getting people out of Afghanistan even if the military operation ends as scheduled

Western allies will not be able to fly every Afghan who needs protection out of Kabul before the United States' planned August 31 withdrawal deadline, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Tuesday.

Western allies will not be able to fly every Afghan who needs protection out of Kabul before the United States' planned August 31 withdrawal deadline, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Tuesday.

"Even if (the evacuation) goes on until August 31 or even a few days longer, it will not be enough to allow those who we, or the United States, want to fly out," Maas told Bild TV.

"Even if (the evacuation) goes on until August 31 or even a few days longer, it will not be enough to allow those who we, or the United States, want to fly out," Maas told Bild TV.

Allies must therefore plot out how they can keep getting people out of Afghanistan even if the military operation ends as scheduled.

Allies must therefore plot out how they can keep getting people out of Afghanistan even if the military operation ends as scheduled.

G7 leaders are due to hold talks later Tuesday on the crisis triggered by the Taliban's return to power, and European partners have urged Washington to push back the timeline on ending their deployment in Afghanistan.

G7 leaders are due to hold talks later Tuesday on the crisis triggered by the Taliban's return to power, and European partners have urged Washington to push back the timeline on ending their deployment in Afghanistan.

If the August 31 deadline is kept, then the Americans "will certainly need two days to fly out their own military alone", said Maas, thereby possibly bringing forward the last day for the civilian evacuation flights.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

If the August 31 deadline is kept, then the Americans "will certainly need two days to fly out their own military alone", said Maas, thereby possibly bringing forward the last day for the civilian evacuation flights.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!