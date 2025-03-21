Germany set for trillion-euro defense and infrastructure splurge
Bertrand Benoit , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 21 Mar 2025, 04:34 PM IST
SummaryGermany’s spending package cleared its last parliamentary hurdle, paving the way for civilian and defense investments to jolt the region’s economy and reduce its military reliance on the U.S.
BERLIN—Germany’s mammoth spending package cleared its last parliamentary hurdle, paving the way for as much as €1 trillion in civilian and defense investments to jolt the region’s economy and reduce its military reliance on the U.S.
