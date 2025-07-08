Germany Summons Chinese Envoy After Laser Targeted Plane

(Bloomberg) -- Germany summoned China’s ambassador over accusations that a military plane was endangered by a Chinese warship.

As part of the European Union-led ASPIDES operation to protect sea lanes in the Red Sea from attacks by the Houthi militia, a German surveillance aircraft was targeted with a laser without cause or warning, according to the German defense ministry. In response to the incident, China’s ambassador was summoned to the foreign ministry in Berlin.

“By using the laser, the warship accepted a risk to people and material,” a spokesman for Germany’s defense ministry said on Tuesday, adding that the plane returned to its base in Djibouti as a precaution and landed without harm.

China’s defense and foreign ministries didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

The incident adds to increased tensions between Europe and China after the government in Beijing recently decided to cancel part of a two-day summit with EU leaders planned for later this month.

The propeller-powered aircraft, known as a multi-sensor platform, acts as the “flying eye” of the mission and contributes to long-range reconnaissance of the sea area. The operation has since continued, according to the German defense ministry spokesman.

The laser incident took place at the beginning of July, the defense ministry spokesman added.

The timing was almost parallel with a diplomatic tour by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who visited in Brussels, Germany and France.

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul met with Wang for bilateral talks in Berlin on July 4. After the discussions, he criticized China over its trade policy.

“Unfortunately our companies are currently facing one-sided and not very transparent export restrictions for rare earths,” Wadephul said Thursday evening in the German capital. “This uncertainty is damaging our trade relations and also damaging China’s image in Germany as a reliable trading partner overall.”

Wang, who spoke alongside Wadephul, insisted rare earths were “dual-use goods” that needed to be controlled. “This is part of our sovereignty,” he said.

