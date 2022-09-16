Germany takes control of Russian firm Rosneft's operations in the country

Germany takes control of Russian firm Rosneft's operations in the country1 min read . 11:06 AM IST
Berlin said Friday it had taken control of the German operations of Russia firm Rosneft, which runs several refineries, to secure energy supplies which have been disrupted after Moscow invaded Ukraine.
Rosneft's German subsidiaries, which account for about 12 percent of oil refining capacity in the country, were placed under trusteeship of the Federal Network Agency, the economy ministry said in a statement.
The federal network regulator will take over RN Refining & Marketing GmbH and Rosneft Deutschland GmbH, which accounts for around 12% of Germany’s oil processing capacity, and its stakes in oil refineries in Schwedt, Karlsruhe and Vohburg, the economy ministry said Friday.
Surging gas prices and Moscow’s move to squeeze supplies to Europe have already prompted a series of government bailouts and rescue loans. Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Economy Minister Robert Habeck will present the Rosneft nationalization plan at a news conference in Berlin later Friday.
