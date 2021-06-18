OPEN APP
BERLIN : Travellers from non-European Union countries who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will be allowed to enter Germany from June 25 unless the country is designated a virus variant area, the interior ministry said on Thursday.

"Visiting trips and tourism thus become possible again for vaccinated people," said the ministry, adding that individuals must have received the final required dose of their vaccine 14 days prior to travel.

Entry from virus-variant areas continues to be excluded, it added. (Reporting by Madeline Chambers; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

