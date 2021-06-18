Travellers from non-European Union countries who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will be allowed to enter Germany from June 25 unless the country is designated a virus variant area

BERLIN : Travellers from non-European Union countries who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will be allowed to enter Germany from June 25 unless the country is designated a virus variant area, the interior ministry said on Thursday.

Entry from virus-variant areas continues to be excluded, it added. (Reporting by Madeline Chambers; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

