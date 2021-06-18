Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >News >World >Germany to allow entry to fully vaccinated travellers from outside EU from Jun 25

Germany to allow entry to fully vaccinated travellers from outside EU from Jun 25

Entry from virus-variant areas continues to be excluded
1 min read . 01:51 AM IST Reuters

Travellers from non-European Union countries who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will be allowed to enter Germany from June 25 unless the country is designated a virus variant area

BERLIN : Travellers from non-European Union countries who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will be allowed to enter Germany from June 25 unless the country is designated a virus variant area, the interior ministry said on Thursday.

"Visiting trips and tourism thus become possible again for vaccinated people," said the ministry, adding that individuals must have received the final required dose of their vaccine 14 days prior to travel.

Entry from virus-variant areas continues to be excluded, it added. (Reporting by Madeline Chambers; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

