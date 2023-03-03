In a bid to tackle the current labour shortage, Germany is mulling to ease the process of obtaining work visas for Indian IT professionals and experts. "We want to simplify the issuing of visas. We intend to modernize the whole bureaucratic process in addition to legal modernization," Chancellor Olaf Scholz said last week.

The plan would be to make it easier for the skilled workers needed in Germany to come to the country with their families, Scholz said, who was on an official visit to India from February 25-26.

No ‘concrete job offer’ needed

The chancellor cited that the country is in dire need of skilled workers to meet the demand for software development in the country. So much so that they can first arrive in Germany without a concrete job offer, and then, start looking for.

Even as the announcement is a big one for those who are looking for jobs overseas, many are still clueless about how to find jobs in the country. Here's is a possible solution.

How to apply for IT jobs in Germany:

Click on this link on the Federal Government website

Search and filter for jobs as per your interest, and also get to know which professions are currently in demand

Apart from IT jobs, there are also openings in engineering, finance, teachers, science, technology

Germany is also mulling to ease the language requirements rules for the immigrants hoping that it would help to make Germany a more attractive destination to sought-after professionals who might otherwise be lured to English-speaking countries.

"It is clear that anyone who comes to Germany as an IT specialist can first easily converse with all his or her colleagues in English because many in Germany can speak English," Scholz said, adding that German could be learned later, DW reported.

"A lot of reform proposals have already been collected and we are continuing to work on them," Scholz said.

Scholz on Sunday visited IT companies in Bengaluru, including a site operated by the German software company SAP. He was accompanied by business representatives

