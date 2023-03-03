Germany to ease work visas for Indian techies: Find over 30,000 jobs in just 3 steps2 min read . Updated: 03 Mar 2023, 07:18 PM IST
Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that it should be possible, initially, for people to arrive in Germany without a concrete job offer
In a bid to tackle the current labour shortage, Germany is mulling to ease the process of obtaining work visas for Indian IT professionals and experts. "We want to simplify the issuing of visas. We intend to modernize the whole bureaucratic process in addition to legal modernization," Chancellor Olaf Scholz said last week.
