Home >News >world >Germany to introduce mandatory COVID tests for travellers next week

GERMANY : New rules for mandatory coronavirus tests for travellers entering Germany from countries designated as risk areas are due to come into effect next week, a spokeswoman for the country's health ministry said on Wednesday at a regular news conference.

Germany announced plans on Monday for free, mandatory coronavirus tests for holidaymakers returning from high-risk countries in order to slow the spread of infections as the holiday season kicks into high gear.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
German Health Minister Jens Spahn (REUTERS)

Germany considers compulsory coronavirus testing for holidaymakers

2 min read . 25 Jul 2020
Pedestrian wearing protective masks walk past the shopping center (Bloomberg)

Two Indians among new cases of coronavirus in Singapore: Health Ministry

1 min read . 03:19 PM IST
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout