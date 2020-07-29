Subscribe
Home >News >world >Germany to introduce mandatory COVID tests for travellers next week
Germany to introduce mandatory COVID tests for travellers next week

1 min read . 06:46 PM IST Thomas Seythal , Reuters

Germany announced plans on Monday for free, mandatory coronavirus tests for holidaymakers returning from high-risk countries in order to slow the spread of infections

GERMANY : New rules for mandatory coronavirus tests for travellers entering Germany from countries designated as risk areas are due to come into effect next week, a spokeswoman for the country's health ministry said on Wednesday at a regular news conference.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

