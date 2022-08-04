Germany to invest 5 lakh euros in India to promote tourism1 min read . Updated: 04 Aug 2022, 03:48 PM IST
Between January and May, Germany received 1.6 lakh travellers from India and hopes to hit 2019 level by the end of 2023
New Delhi: With the global tourism industry seeing recovery as the pandemic recedes, Germany hopes to gain on the back of improving travel sentiment from India. The country plans to invest 5 lakh euros in India to promote tourism.