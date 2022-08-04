New Delhi: With the global tourism industry seeing recovery as the pandemic recedes, Germany hopes to gain on the back of improving travel sentiment from India. The country plans to invest 5 lakh euros in India to promote tourism.

The German National Tourist Office in the country said it has seen a year-on-year increase of 214% in its business from India in the first half of the year alone.

India is among the top 20 priority markets for the country and received about 9.6 lakh travellers from here in 2019. Between January and May, the office said it received 1.6 lakh travellers from India and hopes to hit its 2019 tourist numbers from India by the end of 2023. “At the moment there is a huge demand from India to travel to Germany. The tourism board will invest 5 lakh euros to promote tourism in India," it said.

It also aims to promote Germany as a destination for culturally interested travellers, families and active vacationers in the Indian market. Germany accounted for 9% of European trips from Indians and 55% of Indian tourists visit Germany for leisure while 38% travel for business.

Romit Theophilus, director German National Tourist Office, India (GNTO) said from January this year there was a recovery in travel from India. There are about 70,000 students from India studying in Germany so the actual number of visitors from India is much higher. Typically, families of students tend to visit the country as well.

“There is a lot of revenge tourism happening and so visas have been a challenge but we know that the embassy is working really hard to work around this," he said.

“We have started to notice a lot of Indians, especially those that are Double Income No Kids (DINKS) like to travel during August because it is typically off-peak tourist season and travel tends to be a little easier at this time," said Theophilus.

Recognising an increased demand for experiences this season among visitors from the Indian market, the board is debuting a new campaign to highlight its nature and cultural tourism and other sustainable tourism attractions and open-air activities.

The campaign, ‘German.Local.Culture.’ and ‘Embrace German Nature’ will highlight authentic, local experiences in urban destinations with the integration of rural areas and their sustainable tourism offers and natural attractions.

According to ResearchAndMarkets.com, the Indian outbound tourism market is expected to surpass $42 billion by the end of 2024.