Germany to invest ₹4.5 cr in India to promote tourism1 min read 16 Aug 2023, 03:11 PM IST
Germany had 6.23 lakh room nights from Indians in 2022. and expects to hit the 2019 number of 10 lakh by the end of 2023.
New Delhi: Amid visa woes, Germany has earmarked an investment of about ₹4.5 crore on marketing activities in India, to showcase itself as the preferred destination to Indian tourists. Last year, too, it had earmarked a similar amount but spent less than anticipated.
