Germany to invest 4.5 cr in India to promote tourism

Germany had 6.23 lakh room nights from Indians in 2022. and expects to hit the 2019 number of 10 lakh by the end of 2023. It counts its numbers in room nights in hotel accommodations of a minimum of three nights because, for a Schengen country, it is difficult to calculate which port a traveller entered through. This number does not consider about 20% of travellers who visit friends and family or stay in alternate accommodations like Airbnb.