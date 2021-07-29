Germany to require proof of Covid immunity or negative test on arrival: Report

Germany saw 3,142 new infections on Thursday, according to its main disease fighting agency, the Robert Koch Institute for Infectious Diseases. Average daily new cases in Britain stand at almost 30,000.

Reuters

Germany now requires a negative test or proof of immunity only from those arriving from so-called 'risk areas', 'high-incidence areas' and 'virus-variant areas', which in Europe now include Britain, Spain and the Netherlands