Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Germany to restrict travel with neighbours over coronavirus mutations
German Chancellor Angela Merkel

Germany to restrict travel with neighbours over coronavirus mutations

1 min read . 07:49 PM IST Bloomberg

  • The German states of Bavaria and Saxony have asked the federal government to establish border controls with the neighbouring countries
  • Germany is on high alert for fast-spreading strains as it seeks to gradually reopen Europe’s largest economy

Germany plans to impose restrictions on travel from Austria and the Czech Republic over concerns about aggressive mutations of the coronavirus, potentially disrupting cross-country commuters and commerce.

Germany plans to impose restrictions on travel from Austria and the Czech Republic over concerns about aggressive mutations of the coronavirus, potentially disrupting cross-country commuters and commerce.

The German states of Bavaria and Saxony have asked the federal government to establish border controls with the neighbouring countries, Bavarian Premier Markus Soeder said on Thursday.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

2,072 Indians died of coronavirus infection abroad: Govt

1 min read . 08:10 PM IST

Govt hikes airfare caps by up to 30%, extends carrier limits till March-end

3 min read . 07:58 PM IST

Budget: Changes in indirect tax regime

5 min read . 07:55 PM IST

Citizenship law will be implemented after Covid vaccination ends: Amit Shah

1 min read . 07:50 PM IST

The German states of Bavaria and Saxony have asked the federal government to establish border controls with the neighbouring countries, Bavarian Premier Markus Soeder said on Thursday.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

2,072 Indians died of coronavirus infection abroad: Govt

1 min read . 08:10 PM IST

Govt hikes airfare caps by up to 30%, extends carrier limits till March-end

3 min read . 07:58 PM IST

Budget: Changes in indirect tax regime

5 min read . 07:55 PM IST

Citizenship law will be implemented after Covid vaccination ends: Amit Shah

1 min read . 07:50 PM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Also Read | Inside the Mindtree makeover strategy

“We think it is necessary that both will be declared mutation areas," Soeder told reporters in Munich. “This will probably happen."

A meeting is set to be held this afternoon to discuss the move, according to the Bild newspaper. Germany’s interior ministry wasn’t immediately available to comment.

Germany is on high alert for fast-spreading strains as it seeks to gradually reopen Europe’s largest economy. Chancellor Angela Merkel warned earlier Thursday that aggressive mutations will gain the upper hand in the country sooner or later, threatening to destroy progress made in containing the pandemic.

Under pressure from state leaders, the German leader agreed late Wednesday to loosen some virus restrictions and open a pathway to a return to some semblance of normality after months of stringent curbs.

Germany restricts travel from countries with high rates of virus mutations. The list currently includes the U.K., Ireland, Brazil and South Africa, according to the RKI public-health institute. If Austria and Czech Republic are added, people coming to Germany would need a negative test before travelling.

“You can only enter with a negative test," said Soeder. “There will be no exceptions."

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.