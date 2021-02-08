OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Germany to spend 6 billion euros to boost energy efficiency in housing
Germany's Economy Minister Peter Altmaier (REUTERS)
Germany's Economy Minister Peter Altmaier (REUTERS)

Germany to spend 6 billion euros to boost energy efficiency in housing

1 min read . Updated: 08 Feb 2021, 04:49 PM IST Reuters

  • The measures supported include programmes to modernise existing buildings with better insulation and more efficient heating systems, the economy minister said
  • The push should help the housing sector in Europe's most populous country move towards its goal of becoming climate-neutral by 2050

Germany is supporting steps to increase energy efficiency in buildings, with subsidies and incentives worth 6 billion euros ($7.2 billion) this year, the economy minister said on Monday.

The measures supported by the federal government include programmes to modernise existing buildings with better insulation and more efficient heating systems, Peter Altmaier said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
The average number of passengers per flight during January was 111, against an average of 134 passengers per flight year ago. (Photo: Mint)

January domestic air passenger traffic grows 3.5% sequentially

2 min read . 04:54 PM IST
Ticketing platforms like BookMyShow have also been giving minimum guarantee to cinemas to list their films, irrespective of footfalls, adding to their expenses.

BookMyShow's loss widens to 135 crore in FY20

1 min read . 04:31 PM IST
Britain's vaccination strategy makes no formal priority of migrants, instead focusing on reaching the eldest and most vulnerable first

All migrants living in UK eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

1 min read . 04:31 PM IST
A file photo of SDR Manpack as Defence PSU, Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) will showcase state-of-the-art products and systems spanning every domain of its business, at Aero India 2021 to be held from February 3-5, 2021 at Air Force Station,(Yelahanka in Bengaluru), in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)

Ministry Of Defence, Bharat Electronics Limited sign contract worth over 1,000 crore to procure modern radio system

2 min read . 04:29 PM IST

"The building sector is an important factor if we want to make the energy transition a success," he told an online conference organised by the economy ministry.

The push should help the housing sector in Europe's most populous country move towards its goal of becoming climate-neutral by 2050, and with it enable Germany to reach its wider climate protection targets over the next three decades.

The modernisation drive could, however, increase the cost of living for Germans as, by law, landlords can pass on the cost of investments by raising rents.

Parties in Chancellor Angela Merkel's coalition government are currently quarrelling about whether to protect tenants from massive rent hikes by forcing landlords to shoulder a certain portion of modernisation investments.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout