Germany to start first COVID-19 vaccination in elderly homes on 27 Dec
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Germany to start first COVID-19 vaccination in elderly homes on 27 Dec

1 min read . Updated: 21 Dec 2020, 08:46 PM IST Reuters

'Vaccination is paving the way for us out of the crisis. And we're doing everything we can to take this path as quickly as possible,' health minister Jens Spahn said

German Health Minister Jens Spahn on Monday welcomed the approval of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech by the European Medicines Agency as a milestone in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

"Vaccination is paving the way for us out of the crisis. And we're doing everything we can to take this path as quickly as possible," Spahn said. He added that authorities would start the first vaccination in elderly homes on December 27.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

