Germany to start first COVID-19 vaccination in elderly homes on 27 Dec

German Health Minister Jens Spahn on Monday welcomed the approval of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech by the European Medicines Agency as a milestone in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.
German Health Minister Jens Spahn on Monday welcomed the approval of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech by the European Medicines Agency as a milestone in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.
"Vaccination is paving the way for us out of the crisis. And we're doing everything we can to take this path as quickly as possible," Spahn said. He added that authorities would start the first vaccination in elderly homes on December 27.
1 min read . 09:09 PM IST
2 min read . 09:05 PM IST
1 min read . 08:39 PM IST
1 min read . 08:09 PM IST
"Vaccination is paving the way for us out of the crisis. And we're doing everything we can to take this path as quickly as possible," Spahn said. He added that authorities would start the first vaccination in elderly homes on December 27.
1 min read . 09:09 PM IST
2 min read . 09:05 PM IST
1 min read . 08:39 PM IST
1 min read . 08:09 PM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading,
Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.