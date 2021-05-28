Canada and the United States have already started vaccinating over-12s.
But experts have also expressed reservations, pointing out that children rarely suffer from severe Covid and that vaccine supply is still tight.
Merkel urged patience, saying not everyone would get an appointment for their child right away.
- 'Not over' -
Germany's STIKO vaccine regulator is due to give its recommendations for over -12s shortly after the Pfizer jab is approved.
The agency has already signalled it intends to recommend the jab only for children in risk categories, such as those with underlying medical conditions.
All over -12s will still be allowed to get jabbed regardless, similar to the AstraZeneca vaccine which is officially recommended only for people over 60 in Germany but is open to anyone who has consulted with their doctor.
After a much-criticised slow start, the coronavirus inoculation campaign in Europe's top economy has kicked into high gear in recent weeks.
More than 40 percent of adults have now had their first jab, and 15 percent are fully vaccinated.
The accelerated pace, along with rapid testing and widespread shutdowns, has helped break a third coronavirus wave and allowed Germany to relax restrictions.
"This is a great success," Merkel said. But she called on Germans not to ditch precautions such as social distancing, mask wearing, and airing out rooms.
"The pandemic is not over."
